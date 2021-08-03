Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $407.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

