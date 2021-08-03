Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 1.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teladoc Health by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,806. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

