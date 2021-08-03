Telefónica Deutschland (O2D) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/28/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/28/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.31 ($2.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.28 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.30. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

