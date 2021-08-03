Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,058 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,120. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.25.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

