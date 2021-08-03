Telsey Advisory Group Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to $38.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

