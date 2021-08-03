TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
TU stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.
TU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
