TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TU stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

