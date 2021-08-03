Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.0986 on Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $739,874.94 and approximately $9,997.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.00800134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,726 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,726 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

