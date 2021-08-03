Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.38 million.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.76. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.