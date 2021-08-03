TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Posts Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%.

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.