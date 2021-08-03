TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

