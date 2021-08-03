Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

