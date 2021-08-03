TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $27.42 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

