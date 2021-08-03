TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 88,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.