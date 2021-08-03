TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 63,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 668,146 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $27.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

