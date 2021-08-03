The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,509. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,204. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

