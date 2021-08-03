The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.41% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $22,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

