The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NTB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

