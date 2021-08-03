The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.36

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$78.36 and last traded at C$78.13, with a volume of 1299105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9099993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

