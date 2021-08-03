The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report sales of $15.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

BPRN traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $202.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

