The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $715.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $966.93. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $687.10 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

