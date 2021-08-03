The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $245.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

