The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

