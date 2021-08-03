The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.08% of The ExOne worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The ExOne Company has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $370.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

