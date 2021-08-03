The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of THG opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

