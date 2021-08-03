The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.13. The Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.01. 11,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,254. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

