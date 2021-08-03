The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.25.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

