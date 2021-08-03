The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.