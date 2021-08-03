The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 57,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 47.8% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.45. The firm has a market cap of $353.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.