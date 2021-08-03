The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

