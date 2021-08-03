The ODP (ODP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The ODP to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect The ODP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The ODP alerts:

ODP opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.