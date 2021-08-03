The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.64. 112,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

