The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.13), with a volume of 132,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £762.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.45.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

