The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW stock opened at $291.57 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $293.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $51,933,494 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

