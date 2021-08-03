The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. 6,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,100,085.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,484.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,617. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

