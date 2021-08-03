The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Get The Timken alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,629.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,617. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.