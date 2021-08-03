The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 950 ($12.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,183.50 ($15.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,361.16. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

