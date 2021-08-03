The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 2.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

