The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $36,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

