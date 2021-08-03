The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 160,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

