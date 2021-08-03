TheStreet Downgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to D+

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
