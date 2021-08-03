TheStreet Downgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to D+

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 631,683 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 252,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

