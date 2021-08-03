Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.62

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 1201459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,006,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.