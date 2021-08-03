THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $225.12 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $7.22 or 0.00018667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 95.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.40 or 0.99837069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00851319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,399,657 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.