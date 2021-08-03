THORChain Price Reaches $6.82 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. THORChain has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $154.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00017727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,399,657 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

