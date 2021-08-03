ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $26.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 15,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,511. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

