Throne Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Throne has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00004547 BTC on popular exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $472,472.98 and $14,188.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00140917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.59 or 1.00019332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00843961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

