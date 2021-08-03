Tiaa Fsb Has $2.14 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,569,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,135,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

