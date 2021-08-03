Tiaa Fsb Has $56.19 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

