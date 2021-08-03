Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 3.44% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $559,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.55. 104,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.