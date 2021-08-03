Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,913 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $122.09. The company had a trading volume of 180,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,428. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

