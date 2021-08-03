Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.45 on Friday. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

